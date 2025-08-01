Police identify alleged gunman who shot driver that crashed into crowd in East Hollywood

Los Angeles police have identified the alleged gunman who opened fire on a driver moments after he crashed into a crowd of people outside of a club in East Hollywood in July.

Efrain Villalobos, 28, of Lawndale, is being sought by police in connection with the shooting that happened on July 19 at around 2 a.m. outside of the Vermont Hollywood club in the 4600 block of Santa Monica Boulevard near Vermont Avenue.

Efrain Villalobos, the man who allegedly opened fire on a driver moments after he drove into a crowd in East Hollywood in July. Los Angeles Police Department

Investigators say that Villalobos fired at least one shot at the driver, 29-year-old Orange County man Fernando Ramirez, who drove his vehicle into a crowd and left more than three dozen people injured. Ramirez was struck in the buttocks by gunfire after he was pulled from the car and attacked by some members of the crowd.

He required hospitalization following the incident, for which he faces charged with 74 criminal charges.

Though Ramirez was promptly arrested, police have been searching for Villalobos since that morning.

He is described as standing about 5-foot-10 and weighing approximately 160 pounds. He has some distinctive features, police said, like gauged ear piercings and tattoos. They shared photos, showing a tattoo that reads "VILLALOBOS" on his left forearm, and another on his inner forearm that reads "Respect is earned, not given." On his right inner forearm is a tattoo that reads "Miabella."

"Villalobos is facing serious felony charges in connection with the shooting of the driver and should be considered armed and dangerous," LAPD's news release said.

Villalobos' tattoos, per Los Angeles Police Department detectives. Los Angeles Police Department

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts or who may know more is asked to call 911.