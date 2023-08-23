Watch CBS News
Dump truck accident closes Arcadia intersection, creates a mess

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A dump truck full of dirt and concrete was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in an Arcadia intersection, causing road closures in the area as cleanup and an investigation are underway.

The accident happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday at Santa Anita Avenue and E. Huntington Drive, where the truck and two other vehicles were involved. The truck hit a fire hydrant and flipped over, spilling dirt and concrete pieces all over the road. Crews from the Arcadia Fire Department helped the driver get out.

It's reported that all injuries were moderate to minor. The cause of the accident is under investigation, causing road closures in the affected area.

A two-car and dump truck accident in Arcadia created a mess and closed off the intersection at Santa Anita Avenue and E. Huntington Drive Wednesday morning
August 23, 2023

