Person dead, another in custody after crash in Westchester

One person is dead, and another is in custody after a crash in Westchester early Friday morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the crash took place around 1:27 a.m. near the intersection of Sepulveda and Century boulevards.

One person is dead, and another was taken into custody by the Los Angeles Police Department after a crash in Westchester near LAX. KCAL News

Officers from the LAPD were in pursuit of an alleged DUI driver. They lost sight of the vehicle and terminated the pursuit, the LAPD said.

A short time after they were notified of a crash nearby. The vehicle they were pursuing crashed into another vehicle.

The driver in the vehicle that was hit was taken to a local hospital and their condition is unknown.

The passenger in the suspect vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders from the Los Angeles Fire Department. The driver of the suspect vehicle was taken into custody.

Both directions of Sepulveda Boulevard between Century Boulevard and 98th Street are closed for ongoing police activity, according to the LAPD.