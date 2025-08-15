Suspected DUI driver crashes into immigration services office in South LA

Los Angeles police arrested a man for DUI after he crashed into an immigration services office on Friday morning.

The California Highway Patrol said the collision happened just before 6:20 a.m. near the intersection of East Gage Avenue and Compton Avenue.

The suspect's white SUV crashed through the front of Comunidad Latina Inmigrante. Jesus Chavez, one of the consultants, said he moved his staff to an office next door so they can keep helping the predominantly immigrant neighborhood.

"We helped the community to fill out forms and prepare for citizenship, to get their citizenship and provide classes," he said. "Unfortunately, this accident is impacting my office because this community came to my office wanting to receive help for citizenship."

Staff said the lobby where the driver crashed through is typically packed with dozens of people waiting for immigration services help.

"In the afternoon, I provide classes from 5 to 6 p.m.," Chavez said. "I have approximately 50 to 60 people."

The business said they are determined to continue helping the community despite the gaping hole in their building.