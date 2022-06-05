Driver suspected of DUI clips vehicle before plowing into home in Orange

A driver was in custody Sunday after being suspected of being under the influence following a crash in the city of Orange.

The crash resulted in the driver plowing his truck into a home on E. Katella Avenue.

No one in the house was hurt.

Police said the driver clipped another vehicle before plowing into the house.

The home suffered major structural damage and has been red-tagged.