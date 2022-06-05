Watch CBS News
Syndicated CBSNLosAngeles

Driver suspected of DUI clips vehicle before plowing into home in Orange

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Driver suspected of DUI clips vehicle before plowing into home in Orange
Driver suspected of DUI clips vehicle before plowing into home in Orange 00:21

A driver was in custody Sunday after being suspected of being under the influence following a crash in the city of Orange. 

The crash resulted in the driver plowing his truck into a home on E. Katella Avenue. 

No one in the house was hurt. 

Police said the driver clipped another vehicle before plowing into the house. 

The home suffered major structural damage and has been red-tagged. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on June 5, 2022 / 7:14 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.