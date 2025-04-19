Watch CBS News
Driver killed in fiery wreck on 134 Freeway in Studio City

By
Iris Salem
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning more than 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.
A fatal crash forced the hours-long closure of the eastbound lanes of the 134 Freeway at the 101 interchange in Studio City, triggering a Sig-Alert.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash occurred around 3:15 a.m. Saturday, when a white sedan crashed into the center divider just before the Vineland Avenue exit. The vehicle reportedly burst into flames upon impact. The driver, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities believe multiple vehicles may have been involved, though the exact cause and sequence of events remain under investigation.

As of 8:30 a.m., the eastbound 134 Freeway at the 101 interchange had reopened following a closure that lasted more than four hours.

The crash remains under investigation 

