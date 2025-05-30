Driver hits multiple vehicles after San Fernando Valley pursuit

At least one person was injured after a driver slammed into several vehicles while being pursued by officers in the San Fernando Valley, authorities confirmed.

The incident was reported at about 7:39 a.m. in Panorama City, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers with the CHP were trying to catch up to a driver behind the wheel of a white Honda Civic that was allegedly traveling more than 125 miles per hour on the 5 Freeway.

The driver eventually exited the freeway and traveled on city streets. The CHP canceled the pursuit after officers weren't able to catch up.

A driver being pursued by authorities in Panorama City crashed into several vehicles on Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

While attempting to flee, the suspect crashed into another vehicle in the area of Nordhoff Street and Willis Avenue. According to the CHP, it also smashed into at least four parked vehicles. Images captured by SkyCAL showed several cars that appeared to sustain severe damage.

The suspect appeared to flee the scene but was later apprehended by officers.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

This is a developing report. Check back for details.