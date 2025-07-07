Driver crashes into Glendale gift shop after collision

A business was badly damaged just before midnight Sunday when a driver crashed into a Glendale storefront, police said.

According to the Glendale Police Department, a traffic collision between two vehicles at the intersection of Glendale and Garfield avenues sent one of the cars into Sevana Gifts.

Luckily, no one was inside the store at the time of the crash and no injuries were reported to either driver. It's not yet clear how the initial crash occurred.

At the scene on Monday morning, plastic wrapping covered the storefront after the car was towed away.

It's not yet clear how long Sevana Gifts will need to be closed for repairs.