Driver crashes into Glendale gift shop after collision

By
Austin Turner
Austin Turner
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Austin Turner,
Tina Patel

/ KCAL News

A business was badly damaged just before midnight Sunday when a driver crashed into a Glendale storefront, police said.

According to the Glendale Police Department, a traffic collision between two vehicles at the intersection of Glendale and Garfield avenues sent one of the cars into Sevana Gifts.

Luckily, no one was inside the store at the time of the crash and no injuries were reported to either driver. It's not yet clear how the initial crash occurred.

At the scene on Monday morning, plastic wrapping covered the storefront after the car was towed away. 

It's not yet clear how long Sevana Gifts will need to be closed for repairs.

