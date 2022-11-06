Driver arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Garden Grove

Authorities say a 26-year-old driver was in custody following a deadly hit-and-run in Garden Grove.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday in the 12000 block of Brookhurst Street where a white Toyota Tacoma was suspected of colliding into a pedestrian.

Police say an officer was in the area and was able to locate the suspect vehicle allegedly fleeing the scene without stopping, nor rendering aid.

According to authorities, the driver allegedly showed signs of impairment and was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI hit-and-run and felony vehicular manslaughter. Police identified the suspect as Alexis Lopez of Brea. The victim was identified as a 53-year-old man experiencing homelessness. His name was withheld.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash was asked to call Investigator Mihalik at (714) 741-5925.