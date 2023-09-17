Drew Barrymore pauses show's premiere amid ongoing industry-wide strikes

Drew Barrymore has decided to pause the premiere of her show amidst ongoing industry-wide strikes.

Barrymore posted an announcement on Instagram saying that she is pausing the show's premiere until the strike is over.

She shared:

(credit: Instagram)

This comes after Barrymore announced that she was going to go on with the show's premiere because it was within SAG-AFTRA's strike guidelines. She received backlash over that, then posted an apology video, which she later deleted.

Striking writers at Hollywood studios are set to get back to the negotiating table next week. Barrymore's show was not the only one to face backlash, as "Real Time with Bill Maher" is returning with a new season. Other daytime talk shows are under scrutiny, including "The View" and "Live with Kelly and Mark."

The WGA strike began on May 2nd, hit 100 days on August 9th, and is about two weeks away from becoming the longest writer's strike in Hollywood's 100-year history, according to the Associated Press. SAG-AFTRA have been officially striking since July 14, just a little over two months.