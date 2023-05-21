Drag group invited to Angels' Pride night after being disinvited by Dodgers

Amid accusations that the LA Dodgers may not want a controversial drag group at its Pride night, the city of Anaheim is speaking up and saying the group is welcome.

In a Tweet, Anaheim's Mayor Ashleigh Aitken extended an invitation to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to join her for the Angels' Pride Night at Anaheim Stadium on June 7th.

"I'm inviting the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to join me for @Angels Pride Night at Anaheim Stadium on June 7. Pride should be inclusive and like many, I was disappointed in the Dodgers decision. #CityofKindness #Anaheim"

That happened after several Catholic organizations complained the drag queens disparaged Christians. In a statement, the Dodgers had shared:

"Given the strong feelings of people who have been offended by the sisters' inclusion in our evening, and in an effort not to distract from the great benefits that we have seen over the years of Pride Night, we are deciding to remove them from this year's group of honorees," the team said in a statement last week.

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence say the group is not anti-religious. Rather, they say, it is dedicated to promoting human rights, respect for diversity, and spiritual enlightenment.