Dozens of homes, buildings damaged or destroyed by mudslides in Forest Falls, Oak Glen
By Darleene Powells
/ CBS Los Angeles
Flash floods and mudflows destroyed and damaged dozens of homes and buildings in the San Bernardino County communities of Forest Falls, Yucaipa and Oak Glen, authorities said.
Heavy rain in the San Bernardino County mountains last weekend caused widespread damage in communities near recent burn scars, according to San Bernardino County Fire. The department's Office of the Fire Marshal mobilized a 15-person Damage Assessment Team to get a complete picture of the devastation.
The team completed its assessment, and the numbers were grim:
Forest Falls:
6 Single family residences destroyed
1 Single family residence deck/parking area destroyed
Oak Glen:
2 Single family residence destroyed
8 Single family residences sustained moderate/minor damage
1 Commercial building destroyed
1 Commercial building sustained moderate damaged
6 Outbuildings destroyed
14 Outbuildings sustained moderate/minor damage
A Local Assistance Center has been opened at the Yucaipa Community Center, 34900 Oak Glen Road in Yucaipa, to help residents who were impacted by the flooding in Oak Glen, Forest Falls, and Crestline. The center will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 21.