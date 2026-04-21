Gunman arrested after downtown Los Angeles shooting leaves 1 wounded

One person was arrested following a shooting in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon that left a person hospitalized.

It happened at around 2:30 p.m. near Main Street and 7th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The events leading up to the shooting remain under investigation, but police said that they were called to the area after learning of a gunshot victim. They arrived and found one person wounded on the street.

The victim was hospitalized in unknown condition after being transported by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics.

Police said that the suspect, who hasn't been publicly identified, was arrested near Broadway and 5th Street a short time later.

No other injuries were reported and the incident remains under investigation, police said.