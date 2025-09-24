Downtown Los Angeles revitalization coincides with Convention Center expansion, cleanliness and safety are priorities

Nearly one week after the Los Angeles City Council approved the Convention Center's $2.62 billion expansion project, city leaders promised a revitalization of the downtown area, with safety and cleanliness at the forefront.

Mayor Karen Bass said at a Wednesday news conference that the center's expansion project is a major step forward in the revitalization of downtown Los Angeles, as it will attract larger conventions, boost tourism, and support local businesses.

"We know that this is absolutely key as we prepare to welcome the world in a little under a year," Bass said.

In line with revitalization, Bass detailed the following efforts that are to coincide with Convention Center construction:

LAPD has designated teams of foot patrols and is preparing to deploy trained bike officers in downtown neighborhoods to prevent crime and ensure people feel safe.

Trained mental health teams are being deployed in priority areas like the Historic Core neighborhood.

Advancing plans to fast-track key permits for downtown developments.

A coordinated effort to remove graffiti, clear trash, enhance the cleanliness of major streets, and repair street lights in major entertainment hubs like LA Live.

The City Council approved the expansion project on Friday despite concerns of rising costs and potential financial risks.

The expansion will connect the site's West Hall with the South Hall, adding 190,000 square feet of exhibit hall space, and nearly 40,000 square feet of meeting room space, and 95,000 square feet for a multi-service room.

For the 2028 Olympics, the Convention Center is to be the venue for fencing, taekwondo, judo, wrestling, and table tennis. It will also serve as the venue for several 2028 Paralympics events, including wheelchair fencing, taekwondo, judo, boccia, and table tennis.

Construction is expected to begin in October. Rob Nothoff, deputy chief of staff for the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, said the project will create thousands of new, permanent union jobs for L.A. residents.