Protesters take to streets of downtown LA after federal agents fatally shoot man in Minnesota

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Saturday to denounce yet another fatal shooting by federal immigration agents in Minnesota.

Early Saturday, 37-year-old Alex Pretti was shot and killed by Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis, less than three weeks after Renee Good was also fatally shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent.

The pair of shootings and the ongoing immigration enforcement actions taking place across the United States and sparked concerns for many residents, leading to demonstrations in many of the nation's large cities on Saturday.

"I feel like I have a lot of sadness and anger, and I want to channel it into something that will hopefully be productive," said Gabi Garcia, one of the many who converged on Olvera Street to voice their concerns. "It's almost like we expect it, but that doesn't make it okay. Again, that is where this sadness that I have just continues to build."

Many of the people in attendance held signs and chanted, saying phrases like "ICE off our streets."

Rally organizers, with the Party for Socialism and Liberation, called on a general strike to stop the violence.

"There's no school. People are not going to work and people are not shopping," said Kameron Hurt. "People are saying no business as usual, because there is no business as usual when ICE and federal agents are just murdering people as they please."

The large group marched from Placita Olvera to the federal building, where another crowd of demonstrators echoed the same sentiments.

"More and more people are coming into the streets, people are becoming activated. I think a lot of people came, but more and more people are saying that I have to do something in order to stop this," Hurt said.

Demonstrators said that they would continue to organize demonstrations until their voices were heard and they could make a change.