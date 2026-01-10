Watch CBS News
Thousands protest ICE with march through downtown Los Angeles

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles.
Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

Thousands of people took to the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon to protest federal immigration activity after agents were involved in two different shootings this week, one that left a woman dead in Minneapolis and another that wounded two people in Portland, Oregon

The gathering began at around 2 p.m. in Pershing Square before the crowd began to march through the streets. LAPD officers monitored their activity, advising drivers and the public of different road closures due to the protest. 

screenshot-2026-01-10-160835.png
Demonstrators walking through downtown Los Angeles on Jan. 10, 2026.  CBS LA

The march was one of many that took place across the United States and in Southern California on Saturday. Similar protests were held in Long Beach and Santa Ana, where two people were demonstrators passionately protested on Friday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

