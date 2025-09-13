Pursuit suspect crashes ambulance stolen from Downey homicide investigation

A man who allegedly stole an ambulance from the scene of a murder investigation in Downey on Saturday was arrested after he crashed during a pursuit, police said.

Officers were called to the 11000 block of Brockshire Avenue at around 9:40 a.m. after receiving reports of a stabbing victim who was found outside of the Downey Library, a news release from the Downey Police Department said.

Arriving officers found the victim, who was only described as a male, suffering from a stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses said that the suspect, who police identified as a 23-year-old male transient, allegedly fled towards Downey High School on foot. He was located and taken into custody without further incident after the library and school campus were placed on lockdown.

"While emergency personnel were tending to the victim at the library, a male suspect, unrelated to the homicide investigation, stole a Downey Fire Department ambulance that was parked at the homicide scene," police said.

Officers then began to pursue the suspect, who continued fleeing until he crashed into a parked vehicle in Alhambra. He was also taken into custody without further incident. Police have only identified him as a 52-year-old Los Angeles man.

"Detectives from the Downey Police Department are actively investigating both incidents and following all available leads. These incidents appear to be isolated, and the investigation is ongoing," DPD's release said.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact investigators at (562) 904-2332.