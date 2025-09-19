Downey residents demand change after deadly stabbing outside public library

During a candlelight vigil in Downey on Friday night, a group of mothers called on city leaders to curb crime and homelessness in the area after a man stole an ambulance while paramedics treated a stabbing victim outside of the city's library last weekend.

The Downey Police Department said the stabbing suspect and the man who stole the ambulance were both homeless.

"I want to see change," parent Jennifer Alverez said. "I want to see accountability and transparency."

Residents at the vigil said 68-year-old Reinaldo Lefonts was charging his Tesla at the library when he was stabbed to death on Saturday morning. Police placed the library and Downey High School on lockdown until they arrested the suspect, 23-year-old Giovanni Navarro.

Paramedics treated Lefonts as officers continued their investigation, but their focus shifted when 52-year-old Nicholas DeMarco allegedly stole the Downey Fire Department ambulance and led police on a 15-mile chase. It ended in Alhambra after DeMarco crashed the ambulance into a parked car.

"I want to see something done," resident Lucas Hallare said. "Something has to be done about it."

Residents demanded increased police patrols in the area and for the city to offer services to the unhoused in the area.

The city said police have increased their presence in the area and "additional seecurity personnel have been deployed."