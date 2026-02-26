Watch CBS News
Tree topples onto homes, cars in Pasadena causing severe damage, officials say

Chelsea Hylton
A tree toppled onto two homes and vehicles in Pasadena on Thursday morning, causing severe damage.

The Pasadena Fire Department received calls around 1:41 a.m. about downed wires on the 600 block of Ladera Street.

A spokesperson for the city said the tree is touching the roofs of two homes with minor damage and is resting on two cars, one of which is severely damaged.

Crews from Public Works responded to relieve some of the pressure and will return with a crane to remove the tree.

The cause of the tree falling remains under investigation. No injuries were reported. 

