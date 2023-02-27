Downed tree cuts power to Studio City residents for 3 days

A tree fell over Friday at about 11 p.m., knocking out power to apartments and businesses on Arch Drive near Ventura Blvd. in Studio City.

Affected residents were told LADWP crews could not repair the power lines until the tree was cut down.

But the apartment complex where the tree was located still had power, and that building's management company reportedly did not act with urgency.

Neighbors remained in the dark through the weekend continuing Monday morning.

"No hot water. Our fridges are out, our food is rotting. No gas, no electricity for about 50 hours now," said local resident Lauren Tominac. "Freezing cold. It's warmer out here than it is in our apartments."

Hundreds of trees and power lines have come down across the Southland due to the latest massive winter storm.

The city of Los Angeles has received more than 1,700 calls from Wednesday to Sunday.

Trees on city property are the city's responsibility for cleanup and repairs.

The downed tree at the Arch Drive location was on private property.