Dog shot by police in Pacoima after biting officer and worker during encampment cleanup

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that an officer fired and shot a dog during a homeless encampment cleanup in Pacoima.

The incident took place during a cleanup operation in the area of Bradley Avenue and Montague Street in Pacoima after the dog bit a worker and an officer, according to police.

Two rescue ambulances were called to the scene. It is not known at this time the condition of the dog, or the two people who were bitten.

No further information is available at this time.