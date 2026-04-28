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Dog shot by police in Pacoima after biting officer and worker during encampment cleanup

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
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Julie Sharp

/ CBS LA

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The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that an officer fired and shot a dog during a homeless encampment cleanup in Pacoima.

The incident took place during a cleanup operation in the area of Bradley Avenue and Montague Street in Pacoima after the dog bit a worker and an officer, according to police.

Two rescue ambulances were called to the scene. It is not known at this time the condition of the dog, or the two people who were bitten.

No further information is available at this time. 

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The incident took place during a homeless cleanup operation the area of Bradley Avenue and Montague Street in Pacoima. CBS LA

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