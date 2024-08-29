Dog attacked by coyotes in San Clemente

A dog sitter in San Clemente is concerned after coyotes attacked and bit a Chihuahua and appeared on surveillance video again near the same area.

Christine Hughes, dogsitter of Winston, said he was clamped in the jaws of a coyote during a walk near his house eight weeks ago and is now recovering.

"The scariest part was hearing him yelp," said Hughes, who was worried the coyote would run away with him. A Pitbull mix, who Hughes was also walking, saved Winston.

"He ran into the coyote, the coyote dropped Winston and Winston ran back to the house," she told KCAL Thursday. Winston needed surgery and 30 stitches.

While Winston heals, his owner is now concerned after seeing video of a coyote running around in front of her house recently.

Hughes said she is now taking precautions while walking dogs, including walking in daylight and changing the leash she uses. She also has a noise maker to scare off potential coyotes.