Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin lands on injured list with right forearm strain

The Dodgers' pitching staff suffered a blow Monday as the team placed right hander Tony Gonsolin on the 15-day injured list with a right forearm strain.

Gonsolin has put together a break out season with the Boys in Blue in 2022. He is 16-1 with a 2.10 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 23 starts for Los Angeles this season.

After starting off the season 11-0 and becoming the Dodgers' de facto ace because of all the injuries to the starting rotation, Gonsolin was selected to his first All-Star game this year.

Fortunately for Dodger fans, it does not sound like his forearm strain is serious enough to sideline him into October, according to multiple reports.

Re: Tony Gonsolin's outlook, hearing the same as what @Jack_A_Harris just reported: Per a source, the Dodgers believe they caught this on the front end, and they feel confident Gonsolin will be back at some point this year. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) August 29, 2022

He told reporters on Monday that he felt "tightness" after his last start against the Brewers on Tuesday Aug. 23 at Dodger Stadium. Gonsolin said it's not serious enough to get an MRI.

Moreover, Gonsolin is second in the odds to win the National Cy Young Award this season at +1000, right behind Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara (-450), according to Vegas Insider.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 25: Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin (26) pithes against the Washington Nationals in the second inning at Dodger Stadium on July 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. John McCoy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Though this injury won't affect his record, it likely seals the Cy Young Award for Alcantara, who shut down the Dodgers on Saturday.

With right hander Walker Buehler done for the year and likely next season after undergoing Tommy John surgery and Clayton Kershaw still working his way back from a lower back issue, getting a healthy Gonsolin back in time for the postseason will be critical for the Boys in Blue.

Though Gonsolin's postseason ERA (9.45) and track record in October has been well below average, he has proven this season that he is capable of taking the mound for a postseason start for a team expected to make a strong push for another World Series title.