Dodgers take high school shortstop Kellon Lindsey at No. 23 in 2024 MLB Draft

For the second straight year, the Los Angeles Dodgers have selected a high schooler with their first pick of the MLB Draft.

This year, with the No. 23 pick, the Boys in Blue took Hardee High School shortstop Kellon Lindsey, who is highly regarded for his athletic prowess.

At 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, Lindsey was ranked as the No. 29 overall Draft prospect by MLB scouts after putting up solid campaigns over the previous two seasons.

Just 18, Lindsey is already touted as one of the fastest players in this year's draft, with 75 graded speed on a scale of 80, according to Major League Baseball.

He has already committed to the University of Florida, but he tells MLB that he plans to forgo that to sign with the Dodgers.

