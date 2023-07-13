Watch CBS News
Dodgers sign outfielder Jake Marisnick to one-year deal

By Dean Fioresi

The Dodgers have inked outfielder Jake Marisnick for the rest of the season on a one-year deal worth an undisclosed amount of money. 

Marisnick, 32, is best known for his speed and plus-defense in the outfield, but Dodger fans will likely remember him for a lengthy six-year run with the Houston Astros, most notably during the infamous 2017 season in which they were caught in a highly-contentious sign-stealing scandal. 

However, Marisnick was not on the team's playoff roster due to an injury that left him off the 40-man. 

The Riverside Polytechnic High School alum left Houston following the 2019 season, bouncing around a slew of different franchises in the time since, including the New York Mets, Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres, Pittsburgh Pirates, Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers — who designated him for assignment last week prior to his decision to elect free agency. 

Over the last 11 years, Marisnick has played in 873 games, sporting a .228 batting average with 65 career homers, 223 RBIs and 81 stolen bases.

With an already loaded outfield, he'll likely fill in on a day-to-day basis for those who need time off, especially with injuries to the likes of Trayce Thompson and Gavin Lux — which has forced Manager Dave Roberts to utilize Mookie Betts' versatility in the infield. 

First published on July 15, 2023 / 5:41 PM

