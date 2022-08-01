Dodgers ship Garrett Cleavinger to Rays for minor league outfielder

The Dodgers have sent left-handed relief pitcher Garrett Cleavinger to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for minor league outfielder German Tapia.

Cleavinger, 28, has been with the Dodgers organization since 2020 when he was traded by the Philadelphia Phillies, with whom he made his big league debut.

He appeared in 22 games for the Boys in Blue last season, tossing 18 innings with 21 strikeouts and a 3.00 ERA. However, Cleavinger's time on the major league roster has been far from productive in 2022, as he features a 10.38 ERA with seven runs allowed in just 5.1 innings pitched. His 25.9% strikeout rate looks promising, should he be able to cut down on his 13.4% walk rate.

His minor league numbers look much better, compiling 29.0 innings of 2.79 ERA ball, tallying 47 strikeouts in that time for a 37.9% K-rate.

In return, the Dodgers receive 18-year-old outfielder German Tapia, who hails from the Dominican Republic. He has very limited time playing professional ball in the United States, putting together two seasons in Rookie Ball while in the Tampa Bay organization. Just 18-years-old, the 6-foot, 2-inch right hander will have some time to develop with a new team before making his way to the top.

In 75 minor league games, he's hitting .249 with two homers and 25 RBIs.