Dodgers return to Los Angeles after winning World Series against Toronto Blue Jays

The Dodgers have returned home to Los Angeles triumphant, capturing a stunning World Series victory over the Toronto Blue Jays in seven games.

Their flight, which departed from Toronto Pearson International Airport at 12 p.m. EST, arrived at Los Angeles International Airport just before 4:50 p.m. PST.

Players and coaching staff were among the dozens of people who offloaded from the plane on Sunday afternoon, where they were met by the raucous cheers of Dodger fans.

Next step for the Boys in Blue will be the World Series Parade, which is scheduled for Monday at 11 a.m. The nearly hour-long motorcade will conclude as the team heads to Dodger Stadium for a ticketed championship celebration event.