Dodgers announce World Series Parade plans after securing back-to-back titles

The Dodgers are planning to parade through the streets of downtown Los Angeles for the second year in a row after securing back-to-back World Series titles on Saturday night.

Buses loaded with players and their families will begin parading at 11 a.m. on Monday, slowly making their way towards Chavez Ravine for a ticketed event at Dodger Stadium that starts at 12:15 p.m.

"Members of the Dodgers will travel atop double-decker buses, on the parade route, greeted by fans from across the city. Due to logistics, traffic and timing, fans will not be able to attend both the parade and the stadium celebration," said a release from the Dodgers.

Where does the parade start?

The motorcade will begin at Temple Street and Broadway, according to team officials. It will then continue along an approximately 45-minute route heading west on Temple, south on Grand Avenue, west of 7th Street and north on Figueroa Street before it ends at 5th Street.

The parade route that the 2025 World Series Champion Dodgers will take through downtown LA on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodger Stadium Championship Celebration

The ticketed Championship Celebration event at Dodger Stadium will provide live entertainment and coverage of the parade. Fans can purchase food and merchandise while in attendance, but team officials urged people not to bring signs, bags or other items that aren't permitted under the typical Dodger Stadium guidelines.

Tickets will be available at noon on Sunday and can be purchased on the Dodgers' website.

The Dodgers advised that people will not be able to attend both the parade and the stadium celebration due to the extensive street closures. People will only be able to enter stadium parking lots with valid event tickets.

"We gonna see everybody at the parade, we get to do it again," Magic Johnson said after the game ended while speaking with CBS Los Angeles reporters. "This team, when you go three in six years, it's almost like a dynasty."

It's their third championship in six seasons and the first time the Boys in Blue have ever won consecutive championships. It's also the first time baseball has seen the feat accomplished since the New York Yankees won three straight from 1998 to 2000.