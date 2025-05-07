Dodgers place right-hander Evan Phillips on 15-day injured list with right forearm discomfort

Injuries to Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers continued to pile Wednesday as right-hander Evan Phillips went on the 15-day injured list with right forearm discomfort.

Phillips reported soreness the last few days when he pitched, but manager Dave Roberts said the move was mostly precautionary and wasn't too worried about the reliever's long-term availability. He added he doesn't think Phillips will require an MRI.

"Could he have pitched today? Absolutely," Roberts said after the Dodgers' 10-1 win over the Marlins. "I just don't know — No one knows how he would respond going forward, so for us, it just made the most sense to IL him. Our expectation is on that 16th day, he'll be back out there."

Right-hander Matt Sauer was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding move and pitched four strong innings of relief Wednesday for his first career save.

Phillips had just been activated from the injured list on April 19 after missing 21 games with a right rotator cuff strain. The reliever has made seven appearances this season with one save, striking out six and walking two while allowing no runs.

"I do feel like I can still contribute, but I think what it comes down to is you don't want to mess around with something," Phillips said, "and you're in May, so we don't really have the luxury of giving me a couple days off here to figure it out. So we decided it was best to just be cautious with it."

Phillips' injury adds to a series of health woes for the Dodgers' pitching staff.

Three Dodgers starters — Blake Snell (shoulder inflammation), Tyler Glasnow (shoulder inflammation) and Clayton Kershaw (recovery from toe and knee surgery) — are on the injured list. And two-way star Shohei Ohtani is still a few months away from returning to the mound as he continues his recovery from 2023 elbow surgery.

Ahead of Wednesday's game at Miami, Roberts said Snell and Glasnow will start playing catch Friday.

Kershaw looks to be near a return after tossing six no-hit innings in a rehab start on Tuesday. The 10-time All-Star is scheduled for another rehab start with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, which Roberts said could be his last before re-joining the Dodgers from the 60-day injured list. He's eligible to be activated on May 18.