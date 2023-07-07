Dodgers place reliever Daniel Hudson on 15-day IL with MCL sprain

The Dodgers have placed relief pitcher Daniel Hudson on the 15-day Injured List due to a sprained knee ligament.

Hudson, 36, had just made his season debut on June 29 after missing most of the previous campaign due to a torn AC in his left knee.

While the most recent injury, a sprained MCL, occurred in his right knee, it appears that Hudson is expected to be out for the foreseeable future though there is no clear timetable for his return.

Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts told The Los Angeles Times that he is expected to miss "a significant amount of time."

In three games this season, he's tallied one save, hasn't allowed a run and has five strikeouts.

The blow is just another to an already crippled Dodgers pitching staff, who have placed starting pitchers Clayton Kershaw, Dustin May, Shelby Miller and Noah Syndergaard on the IL in recent weeks. Julio Urias previously had an extended stay on the injured list, and Walker Buehler has yet to pitch this season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Hudson signed a one-year deal with the Boys in Blue after the 2021 season and despite suffering a season-ending surgery, the Dodgers opted to exercise their team option to bring him back this season. He previously pitched in 46 games for the team in 2018.

Over the course of his career, which began when the Chicago White Sox drafted him in the fifth round of the 2008 MLB Draft, Hudson has appeared for seven different teams, most notably the Washington Nationals with whom he won a World Series in 2019, and the Arizona Diamondbacks, where he spent six seasons.

He has a lifetime ERA of 3.79 in 792 and one-third innings pitched with 754 strikeouts. He also has 33 career saves 99 holds.