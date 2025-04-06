Watch CBS News
Dodgers place 2-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell on injured list

/ AP

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell on the 15-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation.

Snell went 1-0 with a 2.00 ERA in his first two starts for the Dodgers this season.

The World Series champion Dodgers signed the left-handed Snell to a $182 million, five-year contract in the offseason. He won Cy Young Awards in 2018 with Tampa Bay and in 2023 with San Diego.

The Dodgers recalled right-handed pitcher Matt Sauer from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday to take Snell's spot on the roster ahead of their game against Philadelphia.

