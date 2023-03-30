Dodgers Opening Day: Boys in Blue take on Arizona Diamondbacks tonight

The Boys in Blue return to Dodger Stadium Thursday as the L.A. Dodgers host the Arizona Diamondbacks for the season opener at 7 p.m. There will also be some special tributes tonight.

It's been 22 years since there was a rainout on an L.A. Dodgers opening day, and that streak will continue as rain is expected to clear up in time for Thursday night's game.

"Fernando-mania" has taken hold of L.A. Former Dodgers Pitcher Fernando Valenzuela's Number 34 is going to be retired this summer, according to Dodgers Team Historian Mark Langill.

Three Cy Young Award winners -- Valenzuela, Eric Gagné and Orel Hershiser -- will be on hand for the first pitch Thursday night.

There will also be special tributes to famed Dodgers Announcer Vin Scully for this first season without the legend.

Pre-game festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. with the first pitch at 7:10 p.m.