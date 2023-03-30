Watch CBS News
Los Angeles

Dodgers Opening Day: Boys in Blue take on Arizona Diamondbacks tonight

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Dodgers Opening Day: Major League Baseball season begins
Dodgers Opening Day: Major League Baseball season begins 03:54

The Boys in Blue return to Dodger Stadium Thursday as the L.A. Dodgers host the Arizona Diamondbacks for the season opener at 7 p.m. There will also be some special tributes tonight.

It's been 22 years since there was a rainout on an L.A. Dodgers opening day, and that streak will continue as rain is expected to clear up in time for Thursday night's game.

"Fernando-mania" has taken hold of L.A. Former Dodgers Pitcher Fernando Valenzuela's Number 34 is going to be retired this summer, according to Dodgers Team Historian Mark Langill.

Three Cy Young Award winners -- Valenzuela, Eric Gagné and Orel Hershiser -- will be on hand for the first pitch Thursday night.

There will also be special tributes to famed Dodgers Announcer Vin Scully for this first season without the legend.

Pre-game festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. with the first pitch at 7:10 p.m.

Dodgers Opening Day: New season, new food 01:48
Dodger Opening Day preview with Dave Styles and Natalia Perez 04:23
Dodger Stadium has new menu items for the season 04:13
KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on March 30, 2023 / 6:10 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.