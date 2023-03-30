Watch CBS News

Dodgers Opening Day: New season, new food

Dodger Stadium Executive Chef Christine Gerriets shows off some new menu items available this season. And of course Dodger Dogs - about 16,000 served every night, or 1.4 million Dodger Dogs for the season.
