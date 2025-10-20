Dodgers fan from Santa Fe Springs makes "life-changing" catch, Ohtani's third home run hit

A life-long Dodgers fan from Santa Fe Springs made a catch of dreams Friday night, snagging the third home run ball hit by Shohei Ohtani in the game that clinched a World Series berth for the Boys in Blue.

Boxing coach David Flores said he wasn't even supposed to be at Dodger Stadium that night, but he got a last-minute phone call from a friend, "Hey David, you wanna go to the Dodger game? Let's go," Flores said.

Cellphone video caught the moment, showing the ball rocketing in the stands -- a bounce and a catch -- the ball literally lands in Flores' lap as his two hands tightly grasp the prized possession.

David Flores grasps the home run ball hit by Shohei Ohtani. CBS LA

"I knew it was coming to me, as soon as he came up to bat," Flores said. "I know it can mean a lot to me and my family."

On the historic Oct. 17 night, Ohtani had 10 strikeouts on the mound and hit three homeruns, leading to a Dodger 5-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers and completing a four-game sweep of the National League Championship Series.

"This is a home run ball of three home runs, 10 K's, by the best player ever in MLB history, and he's a Dodger – this is Shohei Ohtani," Flores said.

Ohtani's 50-50 home run ball from last season, when he reached 50 stolen bases, and 50 home runs, sold for nearly $4.4 million at auction.

Flores said on Sunday evening that he hadn't heard from the Dodgers organization yet, but he's already getting offers.

"I'm a humble person, I don't really like to boast and brag about anything like that – but I know this ball can be life changing," he said.

Flores also believes the World Series trophy – he hopes will be won by the Dodgers once again – will make his catch even more meaningful, and valuable.

The first game of the 2025 World Series is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 24.