Dodgers avoid arbitration with Trea Turner

Trea Turner and the Los Angeles Dodgers avoided arbitration Tuesday, agreeing to a $21 million salary for the 2022 season -- the highest total signed thus far by an arbitration-eligible player.

Turner's performance in 2021, split between the Washington Nationals and the Dodgers, was more than enough for management to make sure they didn't go to arbitration hearings over the star shortstop.

After spending the latter half of the season at second base -- a previously unfamiliar position -- Turner will return to his native position now that Corey Seager has signed his mega-deal with the Texas Rangers.

Now 28, Turner led the league in hitting last year, sporting a .328 batting average with 195 hits. His slash line of .328/.375/.536, was nicely complemented by 28 home runs, 77 RBIs and 32 stolen bases, the highest in the NL.

The one-time All-Star stands to flourish in a high-powered Dodgers lineup, which could lead to a very fruitful offseason for the young star, who stands to make even more money heading into 2023, when he hits the market as a free agent for the first time in his career.