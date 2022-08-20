Dodgers activate RHP Dustin May, will make season debut vs Marlins

After 15 months away from a Major League mound, the wait is finally over for Dodgers pitcher Dustin May.

After undergoing Tommy John surgery to repair an elbow ligament injury in his right arm, May will finally take the hill once again for the Boys in Blue.

May will get the start for the Dodgers Saturday evening in the middle game of a three-game set against the Miami Marlins.

The 6-foot-6 slender right hander quickly rose to the big leagues after being selected in the third round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He was arguably the franchise's best young pitcher prior to his injury on May 1, 2021, in a start against the Milwaukee Brewers.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Dustin May #85 of the Los Angeles Dodgers and teammates celebrate in the clubhouse after defeating the Baltimore Orioles and clinching the National League West Division Title at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 10, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

May, who is 6-5 with a 2.93 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 31 career games, 19 of which were starts, will finally close the page on a long recovery process for any pitcher that undergoes Tommy John surgery.

He spoke to the OC Register earlier this month about the long road to recovery.

"I have figured out that I'm a lot more patient person than I thought that I was before," May said to the OC Register. "Being able to do the same thing every day and not get irritated with the process and telling myself there's no speeding it up, there's only slowing it down. Just being able to go out and be able to do the same thing every day and not get irritated about it, I liked that I was able to stay level-headed about that and not try to rush the process."

The Dodgers certainly have high expectations for the 24-year-old. The organization will likely ease him back into a full workload before unleashing him.

With Clayton Kershaw still on the injured list due to a lower back issue, May will get every opportunity to prove to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and the front office that he is capable of taking the hill for the Boys in Blue in October.