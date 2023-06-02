Watch CBS News
Dodgers acquire minor league pitcher Ricky Vanasco from Rangers for Luis Valdez

The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired right-hander Ricky Vanasco from the Texas Rangers for lefty Luis Valdez on Thursday.

Right-hander Zack Burdi was also designated for assignment by the Dodgers to make room on their 40-man roster.

Vanasco, a 15th-round draft pick of Texas in 2017, was designated for assignment on Monday. He allowed six runs in 2 1/3 innings in two games for Double-A Frisco after being activated from the injured list. Vanasco was 3-5 with a 4.68 ERA in 23 starts between Frisco and and High-A Hickory.

The 19-year-old Valdez was 0-2 with a 3.12 ERA in eight games for Low-A Rancho Cucamonga this season. He was signed by the Dodgers as a minor league free agent out of Mexico in 2019.

