Dodgers acquire lefty Nick Ramirez from Yankees for cash

The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired left-handed reliever Nick Ramirez from the New York Yankees in return for cash considerations.

Ramirez, 34, made 32 appearances with the Yankees in 2023, where he sported a 2.66 ERA and tallied 28 strikeouts in 40.2 innings pitched. He was assigned to the minor leagues prior to the start of the 2024 campaign before getting designated for assignment on March 30.

He made his big league debut in 2019 with the Detroit Tigers, where he stayed until signing a free agent deal with the San Diego Padres for the 2021 season. Ramirez spent 2022 in the Seattle Mariners minor league system before he signed with the Yankees.

Over the course of his career, he has a 7-7 record with a 4.04 ERA and 127 strikeouts.

Ramirez hails from Anaheim, where he attended Katella High School before playing his college baseball at Cal State Fullerton. He was originally drafted as a first baseman in the fourth round of the 2011 MLB Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers.

After acquiring the left-handed pitcher, the Dodgers assigned him to their Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City.