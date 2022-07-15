Dodger Stadium concession workers agree not to strike All-Star Game

Dodger Stadium concession workers have agreed not to strike the upcoming All-Star Game festivities as they continue to progress through contract negotiations.

The nearly 1,500 concession workers are represented by Unite Here Local 11, a union that represents more than 32,000 hospitality workers in California and Arizona. Their forces are made up of food servers, cooks, dishwashers, bartenders and suite attendants, 99% of whom initially voted to authorize a strike ahead of the All-Star Game due to their current lack of contract, which expired in 2019.

They announced their intentions to strike the All-Star Game as they sought a fair new union contract.

In a statement released by their union representative, Maria Hernandez, it was indicated that the two sides "have made substantial progress in our contract negotiations this week. On this basis, Local 11 has agreed not to strike during the All Star Game and related events. Both parties look forward to a successful All Star Game and continued negotiations."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 03: A sign for the MLB All-Star game at Dodger Stadium on June 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

While no agreement has been reached, it appears that the two sides have come closer to seeing eye-to-eye as concessions workers look for dignified wages, benefits, and other protections.

All of the employees work under Compass Group and Levy Restaurants at Dodger Stadium.

The two sides resumed negotiation earlier in the week "in an effort to avert a strike during the All-Star Game," Hernandez said on Wednesday.

The move comes less than 24 hours from the start of All-Star Weekend at Chavez Ravine, which gets underway on Saturday with the MLB Futures Game and Celebrity Softball Game before Monday's Home Run Derby and the Midsummer Classic on Tuesday.

Since announcing their intention to strike on Monday, the group has received support from several notable outlets, including the Major League Baseball Player's Association, who issued a statement on the topic which read:

"The MLBPA stands in solidarity with Dodger Stadium concessions workers represented by UNITE HERE Local 11. Like thousands of ballpark workers across the country, Local 11's members are a vital yet under appreciated part of what makes our game great. They deserve to be treated fairly and will continue to have the 1,200 members of the MLBPA behind them."

All-Star Weekend is supposed to bring tens of thousands of fans from around the nation to Los Angeles, in one of Summer's biggest sporting events. It will be the first time that Dodger Stadium has hosted the event in more than 40 years, after last earning the honors in 1980.