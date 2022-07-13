Negotiations resume with Dodger Stadium workers in hopes of avoiding strike

With just days left until All-Star Game festivities make their way to Dodger Stadium, a looming strike from the stadium's concession workers could be avoided as negotiations resumed on Wednesday.

The strike, which could have been called "at any moment," was announced on Monday by Unite Here Local 11, the union representing more than 1,500 concession workers at the stadium.

After the potential threat to the weekend full of fan-filled events, including the Futures Game, Home Run Derby and Midsummer Classic itself, the two sides are said to have resumed negotiation ahead of Saturday's starting point.

"UNITE HERE Local 11 and Compass/Levy at Dodger Stadium have resumed contract discussions in an effort to avert a strike during the All-Star Game," said Unite Here spokeswoman Maria Hernandez.

Employed by Compass Group and Levy Restaurants at Dodger Stadium, the workers are seeking dignified wages, benefits, and other protections. Employees include food servers, bartenders, suite attendants, cooks and dishwashers.

According to Hernandez, 99% of those 1,500 workers voted to authorize the strike in order to further negotiations for the new contract they're seeking.

The Major League Baseball Player's Association issued a statement in solidarity with the Unite Here union members Monday, which read:

"The MLBPA stands in solidarity with Dodger Stadium concessions workers represented by UNITE HERE Local 11. Like thousands of ballpark workers across the country, Local 11's members are a vital yet under appreciated part of what makes our game great. They deserve to be treated fairly and will continue to have the 1,200 members of the MLBPA behind them."

All-Star Weekend is supposed to bring tens of thousands of fans from around the nation to Los Angeles, in one of Summer's biggest sporting events. It will be the first time that Dodger Stadium has hosted the event in more than 40 years, after last earning the honors in 1980.