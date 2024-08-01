DNC kicks off virtual roll call vote to formally nominate Kamala Harris for president

Harris rallies at historically Black sorority Harris rallies in Houston at historically Black sorority 05:20

The Democratic Party began the formal vote to nominate Vice President Kamala Harris for president on Thursday, kicking off a virtual roll call that will cement her status as the party's standard-bearer heading into November.

The Democratic National Committee opened the vote to the delegates who will decide the party's nominee at 9 a.m. Delegates are voting using a virtual platform that is run and organized by the DNC, with each delegate using a personalized and watermarked form to cast their vote. The process is expected to take several days, with the voting window open until 6 p.m. on Aug. 5.

The DNC said it will share the full results of the roll call after it is completed, but it's unclear whether they will make an announcement when Harris passes the threshold needed to secure a majority of 1,976 delegates.

The outcome of the vote is not in doubt, given that Harris has the support and endorsement of nearly all of the pledged Democratic delegates. Close to 3,900 delegates have indicated they support Harris through their signatures to get her onto the virtual ballot in the first place.

Harris is slated to make history as the first Black woman to be nominated for president in U.S. history. She quickly solidified her support after President Biden announced he was dropping out of the race on July 21, and no other candidate emerged to challenge her candidacy in the wake of the president's decision.

Harris' vice presidential pick

Meanwhile, focus has turned to Harris' selection of a vice presidential running mate. Harris does not need to name her pick before the road call vote ends but sources tell CBS News that she could make her announcement by next Monday.

Harris is said to be focused on a top tier of contenders that includes Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The vice president plans to travel to a series of battleground states with her running mate in the days after making her selection, with the first event slated for Philadelphia on Tuesday.