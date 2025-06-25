Dispensary employee in South Gate fatally shoots alleged suspect during attempted break-in

A dispensary employee fatally shot an alleged suspect during an attempted break-in in South Gate Tuesday night.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the South Gate police received a call around 11:10 p.m. about a robbery taking place on the 5800 block of Imperial Highway.

The sheriff's department said that although the business is listed as Savage Mobile, it is actually a dispensary.

When police arrived, they found an employee who claimed the suspect, armed with a gun, tried to rob the business. That's when he shot him.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. Police also recovered two firearms from the scene.

The employee was taken in by police and is being interviewed by detectives. The sheriff's department said he is being cooperative and is currently not in custody.

Anyone who may have information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.