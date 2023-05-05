Disneyland talks future of rides in DisneyForward plan with Anaheim

Could Disney California Adventure Park soon be getting a Toy Story Land, TRON roller coaster, and Zootopia exhibit? It's possible, according to a DisneylandForward planning document that elaborates on the theme park's future goals.

Disney is working with the City of Anaheim to allow for integrated development throughout Disney properties. The current plans, which were approved in the 1990s, have limited the types of uses and experiences within specific districts, hindering Disney's ability to invest further in Anaheim, the document explains.

Over the last two decades, Disney has invested billions of dollars in creating theme park experiences and infrastructure, including attractions like Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge and the Avengers Campus. However, the existing limitations on development space prevent Disney from bringing new attractions without demolishing and replacing beloved existing ones, the planning document stated.

The original plans, created by the City of Anaheim, aimed to guide the growth of the Disneyland Resort and businesses in the newly formed Anaheim Resort area. While these plans brought major improvements to the entire resort, Disney said they were designed with a "traditional" district/zone approach that no longer aligns with the immersive experiences that guests experience today.

Disney writes that it is not seeking any public funding for DisneylandForward, nor is it requesting additional square footage or hotel rooms beyond what is already approved and allowed. The aim is to update the existing Disneyland Resort Specific Plan.

Disney aims to bring new lands and adventures to Anaheim, similar to what has been achieved at Tokyo DisneySea and Shanghai Disneyland.

Other potential exhibits include Frozen Land put into Disneyland, where guests could eat at a new restaurant and take a boat adventure, A Tangled exhibit with Rapunzel's tower, and Peter Pan's Neverland, featuring a restaurant and a journey to Pixie Hollow, where Tinker Bell and her fairy friends live.