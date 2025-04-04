Disneyland fire in parking structure extinguished, officials say

Crews with Anaheim Fire & Rescue put out multi vehicle fire in Disneyland parking structure

Firefighters with the Anaheim Fire Department extinguished three vehicle fires in a Disneyland parking structure Friday morning.

Fire officials said a fire involving a Toyota Rav4 inside the Pixar Pals Parking Structure spread to two other cars around 9:47 a.m.

Around 11 a.m., fire crews were able to stop the spread of the blaze and reported a total knockdown of the situation. No injuries were reported.

It is not known yet how the SUV caught fire.

Fire crews worked to extinguish a multi-vehicle fire inside a Disneyland parking structure. KCAL News