Disneyland fire in parking structure extinguished, officials say

Julie Sharp
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach.
Crews with Anaheim Fire & Rescue put out multi vehicle fire in Disneyland parking structure
Firefighters with the Anaheim Fire Department extinguished three vehicle fires in a Disneyland parking structure Friday morning. 

Fire officials said a fire involving a Toyota Rav4 inside the Pixar Pals Parking Structure spread to two other cars around 9:47 a.m.

Around 11 a.m., fire crews were able to stop the spread of the blaze and reported a total knockdown of the situation. No injuries were reported.

It is not known yet how the SUV caught fire. 

Fire crews worked to extinguish a multi-vehicle fire inside a Disneyland parking structure. KCAL News
