Disneyland fire in parking structure extinguished, officials say
Firefighters with the Anaheim Fire Department extinguished three vehicle fires in a Disneyland parking structure Friday morning.
Fire officials said a fire involving a Toyota Rav4 inside the Pixar Pals Parking Structure spread to two other cars around 9:47 a.m.
Around 11 a.m., fire crews were able to stop the spread of the blaze and reported a total knockdown of the situation. No injuries were reported.
It is not known yet how the SUV caught fire.