Disney cast members ratify new contract that outlines $24 base hourly wage

Disney cast members ratify new contract with an instant 20% raise

Cast members in Anaheim ratified their three-year contract with Disney, which included an instant 20% raise to their base pay.

Last week, the coalition of four unions announced the two sides reached a tentative agreement days after authorizing a strike at the theme parks and surrounding hotels. The deal averted what could have been the first strike at Disneyland Resort in 40 years.

The bloc, Disney Workers Rising, represents 14,000 employees working at Disneyland, Disney California Adventure Downtown Disney, and Disney Hotels. Cast member is a catch-all term for Disney employees, including candy makers, cashiers, custodians, ride operators, and others.

Disney employees hold up signs as they rally outside the main entrance of Disneyland Resort in Anaheim. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

After months of negotiations, the workers secured a three-year contract, which gives most of them a $6.10 raise over the next few years, on top of a $4.10 instant raise to the minimum base wage.

"Together by wearing buttons, attending rallies and telling their stories to the public, cast members fought for a more promising future for themselves, their fellow cast members, and their families," the Disney Workers Rising bargaining committee stated. "These contracts are historic for Disney cast members and we're pleased cast members' lives will improve as a result."

Additionally, the contract grants:

Longevity increase for senior cast members

Attendance policy and sick leave improvements

new premiums for cast members

"By ratifying these contracts, Disney cast members have secured historic raises and policies and protections that reflect their role as magic makers in the Disney parks," the bargaining committee stated.

The coalition of unions included the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers (BCTGM) Local 83, Teamsters Local 495, the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 324 and SEIU-United Service Workers West (SEIU-USWW).

During the negotiations, cast members filed an unfair labor practice charge, alleging they were treated unfairly for wearing union buttons while working.