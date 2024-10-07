Disgraced LA Councilman José Huizar expected to start prison sentence for corruption case

Ex-Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar is expected to start his prison sentence following his conviction in pay-for-play scheme in 2023.

In January 2024, a federal judge sentenced Huizar to 13 years in prison last year in a public corruption case involving at least $1.5 million in cash and benefits in exchange for help driving downtown real estate projects through the city's approval process and for cheating on his taxes.

Prosecutors also recommended Huizar pay more than $400,000 in restitution.

The 55-year-old politician from Boyle Heights pleaded guilty a year ago to federal counts of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and tax evasion.

In 2023, Huizar, who represented the downtown LA area for 15 years, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and one count of tax evasion. The Department of Justice said Huizar used his elected position to make himself and his friends richer.

In this June 13, 2015, file photo Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar is seen at the signing of a minimum-wage ordinance at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Los Angeles. Ringo H.W. Chiu / AP

"Huizar has admitted to orchestrating a racketeering scheme that enriched himself and others as they sought to monopolize political power at the expense of Los Angeles residents," United States Attorney Martin Estrada said in January 2023.

Estrada added that this case was "one of the most wide-ranging and brazen public corruption cases uncovered in this district."

KCAL News obtained evidence prosecutors used to convict Huizar. A video shows $200,000 in bribery money stuffed in a Johnny Walker Blue Label whiskey box along with another Don Julio box packed with the same amount of money. KCAL also obtained a recorded conversation between Huizar and a long-time aide, George Esparza, as agents closed in on them. Investigators said Huizar asked Esparza to hold onto the first $200,000 payment.

As part of his plea deal, Huizar admitted he implemented a pay-to-play scheme where he leveraged his office to help real estate developers who helped pay off bribes and other illicit financial benefits. Prosecutors said he and other city officials demanded and accepted cash bribes, casino gaming chips, expensive meals, as well as concert and sporting events tickets.

Additionally, the public officials accepted prostitution and escort services, flights on private jets and commercial airlines and stays at luxury hotels as well as casinos.

Finally, Huizar admitted to accepting a $600,000 bribe from a billionaire real estate developer to confidentially settle a pending sexual harassment lawsuit a former staffer levied against Huizar.

The scheme also took down another public official, former Deputy Mayor Raymond She Wah Chan. In March 2024, a jury found the 69-year-old guilty of one count of conspiracy to violate the RICO Act, seven counts of honest services wire fraud, three counts of federal program bribery and one count of making false statements to a federal government agency. Months after his conviction, a judge ordered Chan to spend the next 144 months, or 12 years, in prison and pay the City of Los Angeles $752,457.

"Chan abused his public office and sought to deepen the corruption of city politics for the benefit of his own business interests," said Estrada. "Today's sentence sends a message to the public and City Hall alike that our government should not be for sale and those that undermine our democracy through pay-to-play schemes will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Chan's attorney described him as an honest former public employee who was "merely an innocent bystander who got swept up as a narrative device in a misguided RICO theory" during the trial.

"He was helpful — almost to a fault," Michael Freedman told the jury. "Huizar used him just like Huizar used every one. Ray Chan didn't create problems — he solved problems."