Dick Van Dyke injured in minor traffic crash in Malibu

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Actor Dick Van Dyke suffered minor injuries when the car he was driving crashed a week ago in Malibu, authorities said Wednesday.

The "minor" single-vehicle crash occurred on the morning of March 15, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Paramedics were sent to the scene as a precaution, and an accident report was taken, the sheriff's department reported. Further details were not released.

ABC7 reported that the 97-year-old actor's silver Lexus crashed into a gate.

Last month, Van Dyke became the oldest contestant to appear on the Fox singing contest "The Masked Singer."

Van Dyke starred on CBS' "The Dick Van Dyke Show" from 1961 to 1966. "Bye Bye Birdie" launched his movie career in 1963, followed by the hit musicals "Mary Poppins" (1964) and "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" (1968).

In 2018, Van Dyke, who has won four Emmys and one Grammy, made a dancing cameo in "Mary Poppins Returns."

First published on March 22, 2023 / 11:06 AM

