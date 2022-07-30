Watch CBS News
Local News

Deputy crashes while chasing carjacking suspect in Rosemead

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A Los Angeles County deputy was taken to the hospital after the person crashed during a pursuit. 

According to the Sheriff's Department, deputies were assisting in a pursuit of a carjacking suspect before one deputy crashed into another vehicle. 

The department called back their deputies after the crash. The deputy involved in the crash was taken to the hospital and suffered minor injuries.

The department said the deputy is expected to be released later today. 

First published on July 30, 2022 / 8:21 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.