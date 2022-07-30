Deputy crashes while chasing carjacking suspect in Rosemead
A Los Angeles County deputy was taken to the hospital after the person crashed during a pursuit.
According to the Sheriff's Department, deputies were assisting in a pursuit of a carjacking suspect before one deputy crashed into another vehicle.
The department called back their deputies after the crash. The deputy involved in the crash was taken to the hospital and suffered minor injuries.
The department said the deputy is expected to be released later today.
