Deputies shoot Orange County woman's ex-boyfriend after disturbance

Orange County Sheriff's deputies shot a man in Lake Forest early Friday morning after the man allegedly ran toward the deputies following a brief pursuit, related to a domestic disturbance.

Around 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to a call regarding a disturbance near Antonio Parkway and Cow Camp Road in Rancho Mission Viejo. A man reported that his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend was at their house, causing a disturbance. The suspect, a man in his 20s, reportedly reached for his waistband but left before deputies arrived, according to OCSD.

The victims reviewed their home security footage and saw that the man in his 20s had a handgun, the sheriff's department said.

Around 3:45 a.m., deputies found the suspect inside a vehicle at Rimgate Park in Lake Forest. As deputies attempted to make contact, the suspect drove off.

"Deputies followed him a short distance before he stopped his vehicle and ran toward deputies. A deputy-involved shooting occurred," OCSD wrote in a statement. The man was struck multiple times, and he remains in critical condition at a hospital.

A large knife and a handgun were recovered at the scene of the shooting.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office will handle the investigation of the deputy-involved shooting.