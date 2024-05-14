Deputies search landfill in Palmdale for missing infant

Authorities descended upon a landfill in the Antelope Valley on Tuesday as they searched for a missing infant that they believe was the victim of a homicide.

A lengthy search concluded without any discovery after deputies were called to the 2300 block of Carolyn Drive, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"During the early stages, the investigation transitioned from a missing child search to a death investigation," the statement said.

It's unclear what exactly led detectives to the landfill.

Tuesday's search comes at least five days after deputies were first called in regards to the missing child in Palmdale, according to LASD sources.

Both of the infant's parents are in custody on unrelated charges, deputies said.

There was no additional information provided.